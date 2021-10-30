Of Friday, Oct. 29, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Matthew Robert Bertram and Hailly Jo Albrecht, both of Lewiston.
Makiah Roy Guisewite and Rachel Faye Lawyer, both of Troy.
Curt Hubert Meyer, of Uniontown, and Liane Lynn Hill, of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Janet Freeberg and Lon Freeberg II.
Granted
Erin Svancara and John Svancara.
Rhenee Anderson and Mark Kelly.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
April D. Buroker, 58, of Asotin, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 54 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days, fines and court costs.
Miah L. Averill, 24, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Sativa M. Matheny, 22, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days in jail with 26 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.