Of Friday, July 10, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Asma Alrudhayman and Ali Alrubayan, of Moscow, a son, AbdulMalik Ali Alrubyan, born Tuesday.
Jessica and William Schlader, of Cottonwood, a son, Wade Edwin Schlader, born Thursday.
Kacy and Adam Myklebust, of Clarkston, a son, Macklin Steven Myklebust, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Michael Elias Wilson and Valeda Simone White, both of Lapwai.
James Omer Watte, of Pomeroy, and Heather Marie Bush, of Ponderay, Idaho.
Trevor Brian Sperry and Haylee Ann Weeks, both of Lewiston.
Monty Wayne McCoshum and Andrea Dawn McElroy, both of Fernley, Nev.
Anthony Demetrius Gaines and Laura Irene Gardner, both of Lewiston.
Chandler Richard Teigen and Sarah Elizabeth Nicholas, both of Spokane.
Marcus James Patterson and Hannah Raeanne Kaufman, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Tyson B. Hollingsworth and Jodee L. Hollingsworth
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Steven R. Blankenship, 33, of Lewiston, burglary and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, sentenced to two years in prison and three years indeterminate, the court retains jurisdiction for 365 days, after which Blankenship will either be placed on probation or ordered to serve out the remainder of his sentence and $1,031 in fines and fees.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Steven S. Eckhart, 33, of Clarkston, malicious mischief, custodial assault, harassment, all felonies, sentenced to 90 days in jail, 240 hours of community service in lieu of 30 days in jail, $700 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Michael S. Wester, 41, of Clarkston, residential burglary and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), both felonies, sentenced to 41 days in jail, credit for 11 days served, 240 hours of community service in lieu of 30 days in jail, $2,700 in fines and fees and placed on probation for one year.
Apollo G. Warnock, 41, of Clarkston, residential burglary, witness tampering, cyberstalking, all felonies, sentenced to seven years in prison to run concurrently with two five-year prison sentences and $500 in fines and fees.