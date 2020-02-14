Of Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Tayah Brown and Kolby Reynolds, of Lewiston, a son, Kyden Chase Reynolds, born Wednesday.
Elena and Matthew Schulz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Lincoln Anne Schulz, born Thursday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Sydney A. Jones, 19, Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, sentenced to two years determinate in prison and two years indeterminate in prison, prison sentence suspended, 30 discretionary days in jail, $285.50 in fines or fees and placed on probation for four years.
Lukus M. Thornton, 41, 3315 Seventh St., Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, sentenced to 18 months in prison determinate and 18 months in prison indeterminate, $285.50 in fines or fees and placed on one year probation.
Judge Jay Gaskill
Simone A. Miller, also known as Simone La Mere, 36, 327 Adams Lane, Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony, sentenced to two years determinate in prison, three years indeterminate in prison, prison sentence suspended, 30 days discretionary in jail, $495.50 in fines or fees and placed on probation for three and a half years.