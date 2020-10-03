Of Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Savanna O’Brien and Dylan Mader, of Lewiston, a daughter, Brynlee Mai Mader, born Thursday.
Tiffany Gowdy and Billy Henry, of Lapwai, a son, Octavius Morpheus Henry, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Wesley Allen Hardin and Christina Jeanette Berry, both of Clarkston.
Douglas Dwight Huffman and Kelly Lyn Huffman, both of Lewiston.
Dakota Allen Lohman and Jessica Jeannette Smith, both of Lewiston.
Christopher Jacob Booth and Shelby Ann Dillon, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Joseph Thomas Dean Steinwand and Leigh Ann Charlton, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Angelo K. Lopez, 23, of Toledo, Wash., aggravated assault, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days of discretionary jail time, $745.50 in fines and fees, $797.20 in restitution and placed on probation for five years.
Brettanie D. Jaeger, 27, of Lewiston, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, $845.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two and a half years.
Alex J. Ellenwood, 32, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded innocent to burglary and two counts of grand theft, all felonies. A jury trial is set for Dec. 7.
Lucas S. Chane, 34, of Spokane, counterfeit, previously paid, illegally obtained or altered lottery ticket, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison, three years indeterminate, prison sentence suspended, $745.50 in fines and fees, $404 in restitution and placed on probation for five years.
Crime Reports
A Shimano Dynacraft black-and-white mountain bike valued at $600 was stolen out of an open garage at a residence on the 1200 block of Prospect Avenue in Lewiston.