Of Monday, Nov. 15, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alyssa and Patrick Rench, of Lewiston, a son, Peyton Ryan Rench, born Saturday.
Katie and Micah Brown, of Lewiston, a daughter, Renlie Joy Brown, born Sunday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Tami J. Reuter, 46, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.
Gail M. Irons, 54, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, and possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.
Tate A. Brinkley, 28, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine ), a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.
Crime Reports
The rear window of a 1999 Chevy Blazer parked on the 1200 Block of Warner Ave. in Lewiston was reported to have been broken by vandals. Damage was estimated at $500.