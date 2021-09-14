Of Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Arlene and Behakong Ugbe, of Asotin, a daughter, Grace Agiounim Ugbe, born Friday.
Kaitlin and Clay Greene, of Lewiston, a son, Walker Russell Greene, born Friday.
Kelcey Evans and Nathan Mendenhall, of Reubens, a son, Colt William James Mendenhall, born Friday.
Amanda and Jessy Ricks, of Kendrick, a son, Myka Shane Ricks, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Raven Storm Alexander and Cassidy Marie Hengen, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Monica R. Acey and Milton J. Carrillo, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Rose Hays and Travis Hays.
Meghan Richmond and Ashton Richmond.
Granted
Leslie Meredith and Sean Adcock.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Eric B. Shoaf, 42, of Clarkston, charged with eluding officers, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22.
Lucas A. Moffett, 38, of Waha, charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated assault, both felonies, resisting/obstructing officers and domestic battery, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22.
Terry C.J. Halbert, 21, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 22.
Angela D. Ratliff, 43, of Lewiston, charged with injury to a child, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 29.
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Mee Na Cole, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 60 days jail with 55 suspended, 60 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 180 days, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Martin P. Nisely, 60, Elizabeth, Colo., second-degree theft, two counts of second-degree identity theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, sentenced to 43 months in prison.