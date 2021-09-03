Of Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Madison and Kade Zenner, of Lewiston, Colt Garrett Zenner, a son, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Robert Carl Bullock and Jessika Kathryn Thomas, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Nancy Ballantyne and William Ballantyne.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Lucia Enriquez Garcia and Oscar A. Garcia.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Celeste C.M. Paffile, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Steven E. Taylor, 26, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl and methamphetamine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 15.