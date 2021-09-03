Of Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Madison and Kade Zenner, of Lewiston, Colt Garrett Zenner, a son, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Robert Carl Bullock and Jessika Kathryn Thomas, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Nancy Ballantyne and William Ballantyne.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Lucia Enriquez Garcia and Oscar A. Garcia.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Celeste C.M. Paffile, 20, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Steven E. Taylor, 26, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl and methamphetamine, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Sept. 15.

