Of Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Yolanda Ramirez and Cory Burke, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Amaya Rose Marie Burke, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Brian James Dennison and Kimberly Dyann Fenster, both of Sun Lakes, Ariz.
Asotin County
Chantzelor Winston Burbage and Sarah Amber Mason, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Cameron J. Foutch and Melissa Lynn Foutch
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Vashti Scott, 42, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.
Kyley Payne, 25, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.
Cody Beaty, 24, of Lewiston, charged with excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 22.
James Alldrin, 38, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.
Shannon Berry, 35, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.
Michael O’Hara, 37, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.
Rainie Meisenheimer, 38, of Lind, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.
Of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Victoria Sly and Jarrod Hassell of Clarkston, a daughter, Piper LuanaWynn Hassell, born Friday.
Tracy and Kyle Burnstad of Pomeroy, a son, Kalgary Lee Burnstad, born Friday.
Angeleca Garcia and Arlon Powaukee of Lewiston, a daughter, Maraya Edith Powaukee, born Friday.