Of Friday, Dec. 4, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Yolanda Ramirez and Cory Burke, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Amaya Rose Marie Burke, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Brian James Dennison and Kimberly Dyann Fenster, both of Sun Lakes, Ariz.

Asotin County

Chantzelor Winston Burbage and Sarah Amber Mason, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Cameron J. Foutch and Melissa Lynn Foutch

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Vashti Scott, 42, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and introduction of contraband into a detention facility, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.

Kyley Payne, 25, of Culdesac, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.

Cody Beaty, 24, of Lewiston, charged with excessive DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 22.

James Alldrin, 38, of Orofino, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.

Shannon Berry, 35, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.

Michael O’Hara, 37, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.

Rainie Meisenheimer, 38, of Lind, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 16.

Of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Victoria Sly and Jarrod Hassell of Clarkston, a daughter, Piper LuanaWynn Hassell, born Friday.

Tracy and Kyle Burnstad of Pomeroy, a son, Kalgary Lee Burnstad, born Friday.

Angeleca Garcia and Arlon Powaukee of Lewiston, a daughter, Maraya Edith Powaukee, born Friday.

