Of Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Kenneth Alvin Queener, of Coeur d’Alene, and Dorothy Jean Wilson, of Lapwai.
Kaleb Allen Halen and Sierra Grace Bansemer, both of Kendrick.
Asotin County
Kelly Lyn Wasson and Johnathon Orland Smith, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tate A. Brinkley, 29, of Lewiston, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, (methamphetamine), both felonies. Preliminary hearing Sept. 7.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
David R. Provencio, 69, of Reno, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.
Anthony J. Pladson, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to residential burglary, third-degree theft.
Kyle E. Avery, 32, of Great Falls, Mont., charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Raymond C. Wetmore-Tinney, 50, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to possessing a stolen vehicle.
Jose O. Ayala Lara, 22, of Pasco, pleaded not guilty to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, with special endangerment enhancement, second-degree driving while license suspended.
Robert E. Rathbun, 59, of Clarkston, charged with felony DUI, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
Shawn D. Warren, 45, no address listed, felony harassment, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, sentenced to four months in jail.
Mikel A. Bly, 37, of Asotin, two counts of felony harassment, third-degree assault, sentenced to 36 months community custody under Mental Health Sentencing Alternative.
Erin K. Maynard, 39, of Grangeville, residential burglary, domestic violence court order violation, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 120 days of treatment and 24 months of community custody.
Walter E. Sanders, 44, of Lewiston, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with special endangerment enhancement, DUI, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative to 18.75 months in prison and 18.75 months of community custody.
