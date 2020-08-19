Of Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katy Olsen of Lewiston, a daughter, Adalee Marie Lynn Olsen, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
David Stuart McLaughlin and Tina Louise Dasenbrock, both of Clarkston.
Richard D. Ball Jr. and Susan L. Mallars, both of Clarkston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Shamar D.S. Jackson, 21, of Lewiston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 26.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Shawn L. Rebel, 35, of Clarkston, felony harassment, sentenced to 31 days in jail with credit for one day served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service.
Levi A. Fogleman, 30, of Clarkston, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of heroin, three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, sentenced to 144 months in prison.
Trevor J. Lummey, 34, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to sexual exploitation of a minor, depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, delivery of a controlled substance to a person younger than 18.
Crime Reports
A package with various agriculture valves and pipe fittings, with an estimated value of $500, was reported stolen from the 1100 block of Airway Avenue in Lewiston.
A wallet containing $133 in cash and debit cards was reported stolen from an unlocked car at Sunset Park in Lewiston.
Yard decor, including chairs, tables and other items, were reported stolen on the 600 block of Third Street in Clarkston. Total value of stolen items is estimated at $425.