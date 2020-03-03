Of Monday, March 2, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Taylor Paine and Joshua Randall, of Lewiston, a son, Jayce Scott Randall, born Saturday.

Nicole Bashaw and Roman McFarlan, of Kamiah, a son, Roman Anthony McFarlan Jr., born Sunday.

Britney and Abram Summerfield, of Orofino, a daughter, Libby Jean Summerfield, born Sunday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Samuel Alvin W. Hohmann, of Kamiah, and Louan Michelle Williams, of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Thomas B. Powell against Nancy E. Powell.

Granted

Rachael L. Mendenhall Benson and Shawn M. Benson.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Matthew L. Sanders, 53, Deary, formerly of Lewiston, battery domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison fixed and three years indeterminate and $275.50 in fines or fees.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Joseph D. Cook, 29, De Smet, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for March 11.

Crime Reports

The passenger door of a 2017 Toyota Tundra was reported damaged by a BB gun shot on the 400 block of Thain Road in Lewiston in an incidence of vandalism. Damage is estimated at $500.

