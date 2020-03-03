Of Monday, March 2, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Taylor Paine and Joshua Randall, of Lewiston, a son, Jayce Scott Randall, born Saturday.
Nicole Bashaw and Roman McFarlan, of Kamiah, a son, Roman Anthony McFarlan Jr., born Sunday.
Britney and Abram Summerfield, of Orofino, a daughter, Libby Jean Summerfield, born Sunday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Samuel Alvin W. Hohmann, of Kamiah, and Louan Michelle Williams, of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Thomas B. Powell against Nancy E. Powell.
Granted
Rachael L. Mendenhall Benson and Shawn M. Benson.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Matthew L. Sanders, 53, Deary, formerly of Lewiston, battery domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, a felony, sentenced to two years in prison fixed and three years indeterminate and $275.50 in fines or fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Joseph D. Cook, 29, De Smet, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for March 11.
Crime Reports
The passenger door of a 2017 Toyota Tundra was reported damaged by a BB gun shot on the 400 block of Thain Road in Lewiston in an incidence of vandalism. Damage is estimated at $500.