Katherine and Zachary Whitlock, of Lewiston, a son, Austin Allan Whitlock, born Sunday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Jaydee McArthur, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (methamphetamine), a felony. Sentenced to 469 days in jail and pay $785.50 in fees.
Asotin County
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Trevon J. Willis, 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, 60 hours of community service in lieu of five days jail, driver’s license suspended 180 days, 24 months supervised probation and pay $1,388.50 in fees.
Connor H. Spencer, 21, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI under age 21, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to driver’s license suspended 365 days, 12 months supervised probation and pay $1,202.50 in fees.
James E. Wilson, 25, of Juliaetta, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $866.90 in fees.
Carrie A. Greer, 50, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 364 days supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,016.90 in fees.