Of Monday, June 28, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alison and Logan Spaulding, of Clarkston, a son, Henry Robert-Maxwell Spaulding, born Wednesday.
Jennifer Grant and Anthony Henson, of Lewiston, a daughter, Harper Petey-Lynn Henson, born Friday.
Savannah Thompson and Morgan Mizer, of Lewiston, a son, Quinn Joseph Mizer, born Sunday.
Hayley Brown, of Culdesac, a son, Zander Nathen George Pollan, born Sunday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Kyra L. Hantke, 27, of Moscow, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for July 7.
Heather K. Inghram, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for July 7.
Eric B. Schoaf, 42, Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for July 7.
Jonathon C. Stout, 35, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for July 7.
Samantha Ablacinski, 39, of Spokane, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing set for July 7.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Joshua Kyle Hanley, of Lewiston, and Julia Anne Osborne, of Moscow.
Matthew Day Peterson and Kelsey Marie Brockman, both of Lewiston.