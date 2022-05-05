Of Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Megan Johnson and Joseph Farance, of Pomeroy, a son, Owen Bruce Farance, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Javier Liceago and Brianna Marie Johnston, both of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Clayton Lee Cross Jr. and Suzanna Marie Adams, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Daniel Gene Miller and Laura Beth Miller.

Granted

Danielle N. Dotson and Judd R. Dotson.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Rachel A. Coleman, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and introduction or attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies. Preliminary hearing May 25.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Shyann Adair, 28, Clarkston transient, third-degree assault, sentenced to 40 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service; fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 364 days in jail, all suspended.

Earl N. Casey, 43, of Bremerton, Wash., second-degree possessing stolen property, first-degree criminal trespass, sentenced to two months in jail.

Christopher O. McClinn, 37, of Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to 366 days in prison.

Joshua P. Dinges, 39, of Clarkston, residential burglary, domestic violence court order violation, both felonies, and domestic violence court order violation, a gross misdemeanor, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 25 months in prison and 23.75 months of community custody.

Ryan M. Brown, 21, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to two counts second-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, two counts of hit and run unattended vehicle, resisting arrest.

Cori D. Sayers, 46, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.

Tags

Recommended for you