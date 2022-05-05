Of Wednesday, May 4, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Megan Johnson and Joseph Farance, of Pomeroy, a son, Owen Bruce Farance, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Javier Liceago and Brianna Marie Johnston, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Clayton Lee Cross Jr. and Suzanna Marie Adams, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Daniel Gene Miller and Laura Beth Miller.
Granted
Danielle N. Dotson and Judd R. Dotson.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Rachel A. Coleman, 41, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and introduction or attempt to introduce contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies. Preliminary hearing May 25.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Shyann Adair, 28, Clarkston transient, third-degree assault, sentenced to 40 days in jail with credit for 12 days served, remaining 30 days converted to 240 hours of community service; fourth-degree assault, sentenced to 364 days in jail, all suspended.
Earl N. Casey, 43, of Bremerton, Wash., second-degree possessing stolen property, first-degree criminal trespass, sentenced to two months in jail.
Christopher O. McClinn, 37, of Clarkston, third-degree assault, sentenced to 366 days in prison.
Joshua P. Dinges, 39, of Clarkston, residential burglary, domestic violence court order violation, both felonies, and domestic violence court order violation, a gross misdemeanor, sentenced under Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative (DOSA) to 25 months in prison and 23.75 months of community custody.
Ryan M. Brown, 21, Clarkston transient, pleaded not guilty to two counts second-degree assault, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, two counts of hit and run unattended vehicle, resisting arrest.
Cori D. Sayers, 46, of Clarkston, pleaded not guilty to second-degree theft.