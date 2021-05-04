Of Monday, May 3, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Amanda and Ashton Sly, of Clarkston, a son, Arthur Reid Sly, born Sunday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Tiffany M. Read and Jeremiah Read
Greg Edward Ausman and Tanya Marie Ausman
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Victorio I. Aceveda, 41, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument, both felonies, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 19.
Tony E. Hazelwood, 43, of Clarkston, charged with burglary, a felony, possession of marijuana and possession of burglary tools, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for May 12.
Billy J. Rhoton Jr., 34, of Lewiston, charged with attempted strangulation, a felony, preliminary hearing set for May 12
Kenneth D. McElroy, 62, of Lindsay, Calif., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), preliminary hearing set for May 12.
Fire Calls
Two Clarkston houses were heavily damaged by fire on the 600 block of 12th Street, but no injuries were reported. Clarkston firefighters responded to reports about possible explosions around 1:30 a.m. Monday. In addition, fire crews from Asotin County and Lewiston were on scene, along with Avista, which secured gas and downed power lines. Officials said the fire was brought under control within about 20 minutes, and the cause is still under investigation.