Of Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Rachel and Craig Sanderson, of Clarkston, a son, Samuel Ray Sanderson, born Tuesday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Casey C. Nelson, 24, of St. Maries, charged with forgery and grand theft by possession of stolen property, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.

Meranda M. Thompson, 29, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 6.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge David Frazier

Tyler J. McFarland, 34, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.

Scott B. Rutherford, 60, transient, possession of heroin, sentenced to six-plus months in jail or home detention, followed by 12 months community custody.

Crime Reports

A Schwinn bicycle valued at $400 was reported stolen on the 800 block of Seventh Street in Clarkston.

