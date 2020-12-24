Of Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Rachel and Craig Sanderson, of Clarkston, a son, Samuel Ray Sanderson, born Tuesday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Casey C. Nelson, 24, of St. Maries, charged with forgery and grand theft by possession of stolen property, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 13.
Meranda M. Thompson, 29, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Jan. 6.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Tyler J. McFarland, 34, of Clarkston, possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, sentenced to 30 days in jail, converted to 240 hours of community service.
Scott B. Rutherford, 60, transient, possession of heroin, sentenced to six-plus months in jail or home detention, followed by 12 months community custody.
Crime Reports
A Schwinn bicycle valued at $400 was reported stolen on the 800 block of Seventh Street in Clarkston.