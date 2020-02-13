Of Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Megan and Kyle Neal, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ava Jean Neal, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Norman William Marcell and Desiree Leigh Doramus, both of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Lindsey R. Warner against James C. Warner.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Amanda J. Austin, 36, 1116½ Main St., Lewiston, charged with burglary, two counts of grand theft, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and forgery, all felonies, sentenced Feb. 6 to three separate sentences of three years determinate in prison and four years indeterminate in prison to run concurrently with an Adams County sentence of three years determinate in prison and two years indeterminate in prison, credit for 49 days served and $1,031 in fines and fees.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Halie R. O’Connor, 25, 1282 Elm St., Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 19.

Judge Michelle Evans

Tevan W.D. Hildreth, 27, 611 Preston Ave., Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced on Feb. 4 to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, credit for two days served, $187.50 in fines or fees and placed on probation for two years.

Crime Reports

A generator with a value of $2,000 was reported stolen off the back of a camper on the 500 block of Fifth Street in Clarkston.

