Of Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Megan and Kyle Neal, of Lewiston, a daughter, Ava Jean Neal, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Norman William Marcell and Desiree Leigh Doramus, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Lindsey R. Warner against James C. Warner.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Amanda J. Austin, 36, 1116½ Main St., Lewiston, charged with burglary, two counts of grand theft, three counts of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and forgery, all felonies, sentenced Feb. 6 to three separate sentences of three years determinate in prison and four years indeterminate in prison to run concurrently with an Adams County sentence of three years determinate in prison and two years indeterminate in prison, credit for 49 days served and $1,031 in fines and fees.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Halie R. O’Connor, 25, 1282 Elm St., Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 19.
Judge Michelle Evans
Tevan W.D. Hildreth, 27, 611 Preston Ave., Lewiston, charged with domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced on Feb. 4 to 180 days in jail, 170 days suspended, credit for two days served, $187.50 in fines or fees and placed on probation for two years.
Crime Reports
A generator with a value of $2,000 was reported stolen off the back of a camper on the 500 block of Fifth Street in Clarkston.