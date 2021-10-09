Of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

ChaeLynn and Chad Long, of Lewiston, a son, Cason Hayes Long, born Wednesday.

Casandra Coppernoll and Jerry Coppernoll Jr., of Ferdinand, a daughter, Kamdyn Lynn Coppernoll, born Thursday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Skylar James Mael and Lillie Loreen Northrup, both of Lewiston.

Andrew Lee Heid and Sabra Lee Wright, both of Jamieson, Ore.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jacob Miller and Darcie Miller.

Stacy Dammon and Barry Dammon.

Granted

Ginger White and Matthew Schultz.

Robert Pfeifer and Lila Pfeifer.

Karra Armstrong and Tyler Armstrong.

Jamie Beard and Nathan Ganim.

