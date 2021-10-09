Of Friday, Oct. 8, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
ChaeLynn and Chad Long, of Lewiston, a son, Cason Hayes Long, born Wednesday.
Casandra Coppernoll and Jerry Coppernoll Jr., of Ferdinand, a daughter, Kamdyn Lynn Coppernoll, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Skylar James Mael and Lillie Loreen Northrup, both of Lewiston.
Andrew Lee Heid and Sabra Lee Wright, both of Jamieson, Ore.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jacob Miller and Darcie Miller.
Stacy Dammon and Barry Dammon.
Granted
Ginger White and Matthew Schultz.
Robert Pfeifer and Lila Pfeifer.
Karra Armstrong and Tyler Armstrong.
Jamie Beard and Nathan Ganim.