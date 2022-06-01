Of Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Samantha Sweringen and Lance Key, of Clarkston, a daughter, Paisley Jane Key, born Saturday.
Sara Stemrich and Dustin Dethman, of Clarkston, a daughter, Samantha Gray Dethman, born Friday.
Beth and Jason Volkman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Olivia Elizabeth Volkman, born Sunday.
Amanda and Nicholas Maki, of Grangeville, a son, Mylo Kallio Maki, born Monday.
Chloe Rickman and Trevor Wyatt, of Clarkston, a daughter, Calliope Rue Marie Wyatt, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Cody Wayne Lampe and Pearl Elena Lampe, both of Jerome, Idaho.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Jeremy D. Wait, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and $866.90 in fees.
Mohammad K. N. M. Kayed, 36, homeless, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of stalking in the first-degree, arson I, flee or attempt to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession or attempt to possess major contraband within a correctional facility, and battery – domestic violence, all felonies. Preliminary hearing June 1.
Tanya R. Hardin, 45, homeless, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, a felony. Preliminary hearing June 1.
Jessica R. Klemenz, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing June 15.
James A. Dundas, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded not guilty to injury to a child, a felony. Preliminary hearing June 8.
Anthony C. Bowen, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 days suspended, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 365 days and $1,352.50.
Scott A. Sullivan, 59, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days jail, 364 days supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and $716.90 in fees.
Satara J. Evans, 44, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to $866.90 in fees.
Brian M. D. Huffman, 26, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to $716.90 in fees.
Randall D. Tipton, 48, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to $716.90 in fees.
Emmet F. Carlin, 20, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to $716.90 in fees.