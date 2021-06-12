Of Friday, June 11, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional

Medical Center

Jade Cooper and Steven Wetzel, of Lewiston, a daughter, Oaklynn Grace Delaney Wetzel, born Wednesday.

Carrie and Bryce Cummings, of Clarkston, a son, Carson William Cummings, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Alexander James Lee and Elizabeth Claire Milgate, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph Leo Ray Thivierge and Shantee Breann Fleury, both of Clarkston.

Quinten Storm Crouch and Cindy Marie Crouch, both of Lewiston.

Gabriel Allen Cirka and Maia Renee Sneve, both of Kendrick.

Nolan Forrest Rudolph, of Lapwai, and Alyssa Ann Hegerman, of Lewiston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jessica L. Lupinacci and Jeffrey J. McGlathery

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Colby L. Gilbert, 22, of Lewiston, charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, both felonies. Preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23.