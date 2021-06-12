Of Friday, June 11, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional
Medical Center
Jade Cooper and Steven Wetzel, of Lewiston, a daughter, Oaklynn Grace Delaney Wetzel, born Wednesday.
Carrie and Bryce Cummings, of Clarkston, a son, Carson William Cummings, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Alexander James Lee and Elizabeth Claire Milgate, both of Spokane Valley.
Joseph Leo Ray Thivierge and Shantee Breann Fleury, both of Clarkston.
Quinten Storm Crouch and Cindy Marie Crouch, both of Lewiston.
Gabriel Allen Cirka and Maia Renee Sneve, both of Kendrick.
Nolan Forrest Rudolph, of Lapwai, and Alyssa Ann Hegerman, of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jessica L. Lupinacci and Jeffrey J. McGlathery
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Colby L. Gilbert, 22, of Lewiston, charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor and delivery of a controlled substance to a minor, both felonies. Preliminary hearing scheduled for June 23.