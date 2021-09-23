Of Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sophia Brouse and Aaron Holt, of Clarkston, a daughter, Koyama Grace Brouse-Holt, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Bret David Kasperbauer and Carlee Nicole Crockett, both of Clarkston.
Jordon Carl Schmittle and Sicily Shea Erb, both of Lewiston.
Dana Jason Hagestad and Kimberly Lynn Key, both of Clarkston.
Bronson Giacobbe Boardman and Jordyn Marie Genzer, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Melissa Gunsch and Scott Hewitt.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Kasey Lee Landrus and Gene Robert Landrus.
Helen Louise Austin and Thomas L. Austin.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Thomas L. Reed, 57, of Coeur d’Alene, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Kelly M. Kennedy, 37, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to two counts of injury to a child, both misdemeanors. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 suspended, up to one year probation, restitution and court costs.
Kortni R. Manyon, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 12 hours community service, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Kaylee M. Adams, 18, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with 175 suspended, 48 hours community service, up to two years probation and court costs.
Charlotte V. Shrader, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 suspended, 48 hours community service, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Stacey S. Hall, 33, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days in jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours community service, up to six months probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Christopher A. Garner, 38, transient, pleaded innocent to taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Samantha G. Russell, 26, of Asotin, pleaded innocent to second-degree assault, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.
Richard L. Laforge, 57, transient, pleaded innocent to second-degree attempted robbery, attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
Travis J.H. Rickman, 35, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to second-degree attempted robbery.
Jared A. Laveway, 23, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree robbery, intimidating a witness.
Traffic Accidents
A 42-year-old man was taken by Life Flight helicopter to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston after a motorcycle crash 2 miles south of Anatone on the Rattlesnake Grade. No further information was available.