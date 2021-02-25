Of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Codee Dominguez, of Clarkston, a son, Bodee Thomas Dominguez, born Tuesday.

Emmy and Dustin Shepherd, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hattie May Shepherd, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jacob Avery Coons and Jennifer Amy Kinsey, both of Lewiston.

Chase Hewson Klappenbach and Carly Darlene Ball, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Patrick R. Thomas, 33, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1-4 years in prison, court costs and restitution.

Jessica J. Phillips, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison (suspended in lieu of up to 3 years probation), court costs and restitution.

James L. Courts, 52, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1-4 years in prison, court costs and restitution.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Jeremie R. Hays, 40, of Lewiston, charged with being a felon in possession of firearms with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.

Treyton X.L. Mooneyham, 22, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 17.

