Of Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Codee Dominguez, of Clarkston, a son, Bodee Thomas Dominguez, born Tuesday.
Emmy and Dustin Shepherd, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hattie May Shepherd, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jacob Avery Coons and Jennifer Amy Kinsey, both of Lewiston.
Chase Hewson Klappenbach and Carly Darlene Ball, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Patrick R. Thomas, 33, of Kamiah, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1-4 years in prison, court costs and restitution.
Jessica J. Phillips, 42, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison (suspended in lieu of up to 3 years probation), court costs and restitution.
James L. Courts, 52, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1-4 years in prison, court costs and restitution.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Jeremie R. Hays, 40, of Lewiston, charged with being a felon in possession of firearms with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for March 10.
Treyton X.L. Mooneyham, 22, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for March 17.