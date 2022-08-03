Of Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Destiny and Joseph Fuson, of Lewiston, a son, Jason Micheal Fuson, born Sunday.
Carly and James Jacobs, of Lewiston, a son, Ryker David Jacobs, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Ryker Long Van Belle and Rayla Janae Lohman, both of Sunnyside, Wash.
Tanner James Simpson and Ashley Lee Beckner, both of Clarkston.
Gabriel Noah Jolly and Eva Jeannine Heintz, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Eric Renee Laube-Johns and Brandon Elliot Johns.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Sarah M. Delong, 36, of Lewiston, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.
Shyanne R. Johnson, 24, of Almota, Wash., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony.
Donel Kipp, 48, of Pendleton, Ore., was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Dezmonique D. Tenzsley, 33, of Colfax, was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Preliminary hearing Aug. 10.
Judge Karin Seubert
Mia K. Sonneck, 55, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, credited with two days, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $1,102.50 in fees.
Dean A. Earl, 43, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, 12 months supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
Sandrea D. Reiner, 52, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
William M. Joslin-Steppe, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, credit with two days, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $852.50 in fees.
Bradley A. McCollum Jr., 23, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days jail, supervised probation 12 months, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $716.90 in fees.
