Of Thursday, July 9, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Sirrina Wilson and Steven Weber, of Lewiston, a daughter, McKinlee Rose Weber, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Asotin County

Erika Barbara Kruse and Nishit Nandanka, both of Pullman.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Jennifer B. Lind against Tyler B. Lind

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Kathy Storm and Susan Storm

Lenora Besaw and George Joseph Besaw

Crime Reports

The convertible roof was reportedly cut on both the driver and passenger side on a 2007 Pontiac Solstice on the 600 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $2,000.

