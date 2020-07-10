Of Thursday, July 9, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Sirrina Wilson and Steven Weber, of Lewiston, a daughter, McKinlee Rose Weber, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Asotin County
Erika Barbara Kruse and Nishit Nandanka, both of Pullman.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Jennifer B. Lind against Tyler B. Lind
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Kathy Storm and Susan Storm
Lenora Besaw and George Joseph Besaw
Crime Reports
The convertible roof was reportedly cut on both the driver and passenger side on a 2007 Pontiac Solstice on the 600 block of Main Street in Lewiston. Damage is estimated at $2,000.