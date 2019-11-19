Of Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Brock R. Silflow, 35, of Kendrick, charged with possession or disposing of stolen property, a felony, pleaded guilty, withheld judgment, fine $745.50, 30 days in county jail discretionary, three years probation.
Judge Karin Seubert
Kenneth W. McAtee, 47, of Lewiston, charged with DUI, pleaded innocent, pretrial set Dec. 10.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Sunil Ramalingam
John T. Klopfer, 42, pleaded guilty to controlled substance with intent to deliver and probation violation, both felonies, ordered to custody of sheriff.
Khristevia Anna May Mueller, 32, injury to child and possession of controlled substance, both felonies, preliminary hearing Nov. 27.
Jody Ellen O’Brien, 61, pleaded innocent to driving under the influence, assault with threat to do violence and failing to give immediate notice of an accident, all misdemeanors, pretrial set Dec. 3.
Kadejah Imani Chelin Attison, 25, possession of controlled substance and introduce contraband into a correctional facility, both felonies, preliminary hearing Nov. 27.
Ronald Dwayne Henry, 43, driving under the influence, felony, preliminary hearing Nov. 27.
Ian Scott St. John, 22, two felony counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, both misdemeanors, preliminary hearing Nov. 27.
Sydney A. Jones, 19, drug trafficking in heroin, felony, preliminary hearing Nov. 27.
Michael D. Lansdowne, 38, possession of controlled substance, felony, preliminary hearing Nov. 27.
Robert Clarke Risley, 40, drug trafficking in heroin, felony, preliminary hearing Nov. 27.
Brett Charles Sears, 35, drug trafficking in heroin, felony, preliminary hearing Nov. 27.