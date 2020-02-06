Of Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Katherine Fidler and Matthew Mefford, both of Lewiston, a daughter, Anneli Rae Mefford, born Tuesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jacob Michael Williams and Corina Marie Sullivan, both of Clarkston.

Harrison Craig Ellis, of Lewiston, and Janice Marie Aylward, of Athol, Idaho.

James Davis Hollingshead, of Clarkston, and Stephanie Lee Hovey-Smith, of Genesee.

Dylon Matthew Russell and Megan Dacie Pogue, both of Lewiston.

Christopher Allen Adkison and Shelly A. Bujnicki, of Moscow.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Arla J. Hays against Patrick E.L. Hays.

Kelly E. Ries against William D. Ries.

Granted

William J. Bailey and Jocelyn M. Baump.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Richard A. Bernstein, 54, 2015 North and South Highway, Lewiston, charged with injury to child, a felony, sentenced to 120 days in jail with 30 discretionary days, two to four years in prison, prison sentence suspended, credit for jail time served since Oct. 28, 2019, and placed on probation for six years.

