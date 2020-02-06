Of Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katherine Fidler and Matthew Mefford, both of Lewiston, a daughter, Anneli Rae Mefford, born Tuesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jacob Michael Williams and Corina Marie Sullivan, both of Clarkston.
Harrison Craig Ellis, of Lewiston, and Janice Marie Aylward, of Athol, Idaho.
James Davis Hollingshead, of Clarkston, and Stephanie Lee Hovey-Smith, of Genesee.
Dylon Matthew Russell and Megan Dacie Pogue, both of Lewiston.
Christopher Allen Adkison and Shelly A. Bujnicki, of Moscow.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Arla J. Hays against Patrick E.L. Hays.
Kelly E. Ries against William D. Ries.
Granted
William J. Bailey and Jocelyn M. Baump.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Richard A. Bernstein, 54, 2015 North and South Highway, Lewiston, charged with injury to child, a felony, sentenced to 120 days in jail with 30 discretionary days, two to four years in prison, prison sentence suspended, credit for jail time served since Oct. 28, 2019, and placed on probation for six years.