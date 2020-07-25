Of Friday, July 24, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jordan and Logan Vaughn, of Lewiston, a son, Emmett Michael Taylor Vaughn, born Wednesday.
Kendra and Dylan Scott, of Lewiston, a son, Jaxson Walter Scott, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Tyler Drew Winters Randall and Megan Marie Chandler, both of Clarkston.
Robert Wayne Rockholt and Talina Madison Bierman, both of Lewiston.
Randall Ray Preston Hanvey and Savanna Ray Eads-Wellman, both of Lewiston.
Angel Gomez Romero of Moses Lake, Wash., and Maria De Lourdes Zempoalteca of Othello, Wash.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
James M. Lewis, 38, of Lewiston, lewd conduct with a child younger than 16, a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 10 years probation, 30 days of discretionary jail time, $1,105.50 in fines and fees and 100 hours of community service.
Victor R. Taber, 34, of Lewiston, failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, sentenced to three years in prison, credit for time served and $745.50 in fines and fees.
Meaghan C. Slaney, 37, no address given, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to three years of probation, 30 days of discretionary jail time, 100 hours of community service and $845.50 in fines and fees.
Kevin J.M. Simmons, 26, of Clarkston, pleaded innocent to forgery, a felony. A jury trial is set for Nov. 2.
Zachariah P. Davis, 29, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to aggravated assault, a felony. A jury trial is set for Nov. 2.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent Merica
Pamela G. Hill-Horrocks, 53, of Kamiah, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.