Of Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Christina and Brian Kohl, of Moscow, a son Solomon James Kohl, born Wednesday.

KayLee Marcy and Christopher Stanford, of Lewiston, a son, Luciano Wolffe Stanford, born Wednesday.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Taylor A. Forsman, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft and possession of a controlled substance (heroin), both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction up to one year, restitution and court costs.

Jacob V. Taylor, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison and court costs.