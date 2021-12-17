Of Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Christina and Brian Kohl, of Moscow, a son Solomon James Kohl, born Wednesday.
KayLee Marcy and Christopher Stanford, of Lewiston, a son, Luciano Wolffe Stanford, born Wednesday.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Taylor A. Forsman, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft and possession of a controlled substance (heroin), both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, court retained jurisdiction up to one year, restitution and court costs.
Jacob V. Taylor, 32, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding, a felony. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison and court costs.