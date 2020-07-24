Of Thursday, July 23, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Victoria and Levon Konen, of Lewiston, a daughter, Claire Lemelle Konen, born Wednesday.
Jessica and Eric Woodward, of Lewiston, a son, Everett Weston Woodward, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Joy H. Ingram and Jesse D. Ingram
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Amy La Dawn Barker and Jerry A. Barker
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Darin A. Becker, 53, no address given, pleaded innocent to first degree stalking and intimidating a witness, both felonies. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.
Loyal O. Dickson III, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), destruction, concealment or alteration of evidence and introducing major contraband into a correctional facility, all felonies. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Kent Merica
Sophia L. Lira, 21, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.
Jeremy W. Pitman, 37, of West Richland, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5.