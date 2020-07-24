Of Thursday, July 23, 2020

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Victoria and Levon Konen, of Lewiston, a daughter, Claire Lemelle Konen, born Wednesday.

Jessica and Eric Woodward, of Lewiston, a son, Everett Weston Woodward, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Joy H. Ingram and Jesse D. Ingram

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Amy La Dawn Barker and Jerry A. Barker

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Darin A. Becker, 53, no address given, pleaded innocent to first degree stalking and intimidating a witness, both felonies. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.

Loyal O. Dickson III, 35, of Lewiston, pleaded innocent to possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), destruction, concealment or alteration of evidence and introducing major contraband into a correctional facility, all felonies. A jury trial is set for Nov. 16.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Kent Merica

Sophia L. Lira, 21, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 12.

Jeremy W. Pitman, 37, of West Richland, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony, preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 5.

