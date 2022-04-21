Of Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Justin Daniel Green and Kelly Lynn Campos, both of Lewiston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Mark Monson

Cody S. Stevenson, 33, of Lewiston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony. Pleaded guilty, ordered to participate in Veterans Treatment Court.

Quanah D. S. Wheeler, 24, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Pleaded guilty. Sentencing scheduled for June 29.

Roy D. Estes, 59, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Pleaded guilty. Sentencing scheduled for June 2.

Conrad J. Perry, 39, of Lacey, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, a felony. Pleaded guilty. Status conference set for next Thursday, sentencing expected in June.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Justin D. Doty, 36, Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.

Harley D. Jordan, 28, Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.

