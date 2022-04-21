Of Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Justin Daniel Green and Kelly Lynn Campos, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Mark Monson
Cody S. Stevenson, 33, of Lewiston, charged with malicious injury to property, a felony. Pleaded guilty, ordered to participate in Veterans Treatment Court.
Quanah D. S. Wheeler, 24, of Lapwai, charged with possession of a controlled substance (heroin), a felony. Pleaded guilty. Sentencing scheduled for June 29.
Roy D. Estes, 59, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). Pleaded guilty. Sentencing scheduled for June 2.
Conrad J. Perry, 39, of Lacey, Wash., charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, a felony. Pleaded guilty. Status conference set for next Thursday, sentencing expected in June.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Justin D. Doty, 36, Lewiston, charged with aggravated assault, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.
Harley D. Jordan, 28, Lewiston, charged with burglary, a felony. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.