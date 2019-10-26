Of Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Anna Forsmann and Bruce Wilson II, of Lewiston, a daughter, Alice Margaret Wilson, born Thursday.
Annika Snow and Tristin Grim, of Lewiston, a daughter, Delilah Rose James-Snow, born Thursday.
Janel Rickman and Victor Winkel, of Clarkston, a daughter, Athena Rose Betty Winkel, born Thursday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Lisa L. Carson and Timothy E. Carson
Superior Court
Asotin County
Sean C. Hill, 24, 1226 Elm St., Clarkston, first-degree attempted murder, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, sentenced to 203.25 months in prison.