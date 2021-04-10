Of Friday, April 9, 2021

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Austin Robert Smith and Dawn Marie Dowd, both of Lewiston.

David Arthur McQueen Jr., of Fernwood, Idaho, and Gidget Rae McQueen, of Lewiston.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Rance L. McArthur, 64, of Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.

Brittany M. Campbell, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony; assault or battery on certain personnel, resisting or obstructing officers, and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.

Stephen D. Heighes, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.

Jalene B. Powaukee, 38, of Lapwai, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled sub-stance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.

Robert D. Charpentier, 61, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and driving without privileges, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.

Judge Michelle Evans

Tomas F. Esquivel, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sen-tenced to 180 days in jail, suspended in lieu of two years probation, fines and court costs.

