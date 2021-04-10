Of Friday, April 9, 2021
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Austin Robert Smith and Dawn Marie Dowd, both of Lewiston.
David Arthur McQueen Jr., of Fernwood, Idaho, and Gidget Rae McQueen, of Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Rance L. McArthur, 64, of Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.
Brittany M. Campbell, 34, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony; assault or battery on certain personnel, resisting or obstructing officers, and possession of paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.
Stephen D. Heighes, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.
Jalene B. Powaukee, 38, of Lapwai, charged with two counts of possession of a controlled sub-stance, both felonies. Preliminary hearing set for April 28.
Robert D. Charpentier, 61, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, with a persistent violator enhancement, both felonies, and driving without privileges, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for April 21.
Judge Michelle Evans
Tomas F. Esquivel, 42, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to domestic battery, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgement and sen-tenced to 180 days in jail, suspended in lieu of two years probation, fines and court costs.