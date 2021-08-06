Of Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jessie Crocker and Clate Ash Jr., of Clarkston, a daughter, Lexi Roux Ash, born July 20.
Felicia and Edwin Flugstad, of Orofino, a daughter, Mackenzie Rae Flugstad, born Wednesday.
Alexa and Nicholas Nilson, of Clarkston, a son, Kenneth Layton Nilson, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Adam Duane Rodin, of Boise, and Karen Ann McCollister, of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Abbey Lane Roy and Trystan Clarke Bradley, both of Lewiston.
Jacob Daniel Frazier and Lacie Shaine Sinner, both of Lewiston.
Kaitlynn Mae Hollenbeck and Tyler James Poe, both of Asotin.
Sidney Laurel Ackerland and Kyle Glenn Jones, both of Clarkston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Shane M. Phillips, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution and court costs.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Trevor J. Lunney, 35, Lewiston, felony harassment, sentenced to 90 days in jail under first-time offender waiver (FTOW), with credit for 90 days served.