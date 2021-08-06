Of Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jessie Crocker and Clate Ash Jr., of Clarkston, a daughter, Lexi Roux Ash, born July 20.

Felicia and Edwin Flugstad, of Orofino, a daughter, Mackenzie Rae Flugstad, born Wednesday.

Alexa and Nicholas Nilson, of Clarkston, a son, Kenneth Layton Nilson, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Adam Duane Rodin, of Boise, and Karen Ann McCollister, of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Abbey Lane Roy and Trystan Clarke Bradley, both of Lewiston.

Jacob Daniel Frazier and Lacie Shaine Sinner, both of Lewiston.

Kaitlynn Mae Hollenbeck and Tyler James Poe, both of Asotin.

Sidney Laurel Ackerland and Kyle Glenn Jones, both of Clarkston.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Shane M. Phillips, 27, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution and court costs.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Trevor J. Lunney, 35, Lewiston, felony harassment, sentenced to 90 days in jail under first-time offender waiver (FTOW), with credit for 90 days served.

