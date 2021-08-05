Of Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jennifer and Brandon Rehder, of Grangeville, a son, Duke Jonathan Rehder, born Tuesday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Blaze Dugger and Mariama J. Dugger.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Hope Bocook, 32, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Dina L. Wilson, 54, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution and court costs.
Aaryan D. Fischer, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentenced to 1-3 years in prison with the court retaining jurisdiction for up to one year.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Kyle J. Groseclose, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of paraphernalia and posing public nuisance, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18.
Curtis L. McLaughlin, 52, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18.