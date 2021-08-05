Of Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jennifer and Brandon Rehder, of Grangeville, a son, Duke Jonathan Rehder, born Tuesday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Blaze Dugger and Mariama J. Dugger.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Hope Bocook, 32, of Pullman, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Dina L. Wilson, 54, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 2-3 years in prison, suspended in lieu of three years probation, restitution and court costs.

Aaryan D. Fischer, 29, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentenced to 1-3 years in prison with the court retaining jurisdiction for up to one year.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Karin Seubert

Kyle J. Groseclose, 39, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, possession of paraphernalia and posing public nuisance, both misdemeanors. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18.

Curtis L. McLaughlin, 52, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for Aug. 18.

