Of Tuesday, July 7, 2020
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Johnathan Lloyd Hillyer and Jessica Marie Orcutt, both of Clarkston.
Mark Mitchell Roubidoux II and Meredith Lynne Hardie, both of Lewiston.
Ryan Thomas Drisgill and Amanda Louise Donnelly, both of Lewiston.
Nathan Michael Creitz and Jenna Nicole Fujiu Sanborn, both Lewiston.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Michael S. Parsons, 43, of Lewiston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $816.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for one year.
Bailey C. Johnston, 18, of Juliaetta, assault and reckless driving, both misdemeanors, sentenced to 180 days in jail, 180 days suspended, $1,465 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended for 30 days and placed on probation for two years.
Dianna L. Collins, 42, of Lewiston, disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 120 days in jail, 120 days suspended, $507.50 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Jesse W. Harrell, 24, Uniontown, pleaded innocent to second-degree possession of stolen property.
Dustin M. Birch, 47, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to possession of a narcotic drug, controlled substance, alcohol or other intoxicant by an inmate, two counts of delivery of marijuana.
Ciara R. Harris, 25, transient, pleaded innocent to residential burglary, third-degree theft, three counts of obtaining a legend drug through fraud or deceit.
William S. Bird, 57, Otis Orchards, Wash., pleaded innocent to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful display of a dangerous weapon.
Christopher C. Bond, 34, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to a hate crime offense.
Thomas W. Blimka, 63, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault.
Trevor J. Lunney, 34, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to cyberstalking, a hate crime offense, felony harassment.
Daniel E. Christiansen, 33, Olympia, pleaded innocent to third-degree assault, third-degree theft, resisting arrest.