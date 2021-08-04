Of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Katlyn and Robert Crawford, of Pomeroy, a son, Samuel Clarence Crawford, born Monday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Derrick Michael Hoene and Camryn Rae Loomis, both of Clarkston.

David Donald Wilson and Sydney Noelle Spear, both of Lewiston.

Anthony Chad Bennett and Hailey Rae Ball, both of Clarkston.

Michael Wayne Brooks and Jeana Ann Marie McCauley, both of Lewiston.

Scott Manson Hayward and Lisa Kathleen Eyler Stormes, both of Clarkston.

Asotin County

Paige Rae Banaska and Raymond Andrew Fisher IV, both of Lewiston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Daniel B. Swearingen and Paula Swearingen.

Granted

Jeremiah Read and Tiffany Marie Read.

Michael Clinton Buttenhoff and Riley M. Buttenhoff.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

April D. Gustafson, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to 16 months in prison, driver’s license suspended for one year after release and court costs.

Ian A. Anderson, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to stalking, a felony. Sentencing set for Aug. 11.

Margaret E. Musselman, 30, of Oakesdale, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison with the court retaining jurisdiction up to one year.

Jalene B. Powaukee, 38, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Sept. 15.

Derick W. Eickhoff, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing suspended and accepted into drug court.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Michael C. McReynolds, 33, Lewiston, second-degree theft, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, sentenced to six months in jail.

William P. Mistretta, 61, no address, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 60 months in prison.

Shadow G. Allman, 27, Clarkston, second-degree theft, credit for all time served.

