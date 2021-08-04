Of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Katlyn and Robert Crawford, of Pomeroy, a son, Samuel Clarence Crawford, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Derrick Michael Hoene and Camryn Rae Loomis, both of Clarkston.
David Donald Wilson and Sydney Noelle Spear, both of Lewiston.
Anthony Chad Bennett and Hailey Rae Ball, both of Clarkston.
Michael Wayne Brooks and Jeana Ann Marie McCauley, both of Lewiston.
Scott Manson Hayward and Lisa Kathleen Eyler Stormes, both of Clarkston.
Asotin County
Paige Rae Banaska and Raymond Andrew Fisher IV, both of Lewiston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Daniel B. Swearingen and Paula Swearingen.
Granted
Jeremiah Read and Tiffany Marie Read.
Michael Clinton Buttenhoff and Riley M. Buttenhoff.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
April D. Gustafson, 38, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding a law enforcement officer, a felony. Sentenced to 16 months in prison, driver’s license suspended for one year after release and court costs.
Ian A. Anderson, 37, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to stalking, a felony. Sentencing set for Aug. 11.
Margaret E. Musselman, 30, of Oakesdale, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, heroin, a felony. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison with the court retaining jurisdiction up to one year.
Jalene B. Powaukee, 38, of Lapwai, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, cocaine, a felony. Scheduling conference set for Sept. 15.
Derick W. Eickhoff, 39, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentencing suspended and accepted into drug court.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Michael C. McReynolds, 33, Lewiston, second-degree theft, attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, possession of a controlled substance by an inmate, sentenced to six months in jail.
William P. Mistretta, 61, no address, second-degree burglary, sentenced to 60 months in prison.
Shadow G. Allman, 27, Clarkston, second-degree theft, credit for all time served.