Of Monday, Nov. 22, 2021
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Robert Gene Gizinski and Elizabeth V. Gizinski
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
Frankie Boncz, 30, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set Dec. 1.
Devin Hill, 26, of Orofino, charged with grand theft by unauthorized control or transfer of property, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 8.
Skyler Easttum,29, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Dec. 1.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Samantha G. Russell, 26, Asotin, third-degree assault, making a false or misleading statement to a public servant, sentenced to four months in jail.
Brian S. Done, 28, Waitsburg, felony cyberstalking, sentenced to four months in jail.
Adam B. Riggs, 27, Clarkston, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, sentenced to four months in jail.
Daniel S. Burnett Sr., 78, Clarkston, fourth-degree assault, domestic violence, reckless endangerment, sentenced to 728 days in prison with credit for 131 days served in jail, remaining 597 days suspended.
Crime Reports
An electric bicycle valued at $400 was reported stolen near Albertsons on the 400 block of Bridge Street in Clarkston. A lock valued at $20 was reportedly cut during the theft.