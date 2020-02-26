Of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Shalynne Heitstuman and Zachary Broncheau, of Clarkston, a son, Deagan James Broncheau, born Monday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Daniel E. Hoffelder and Melanie N. Hoffelder.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Justin Rivas, 25, 2015 Sixth Ave. No. 102, Clarkston, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentencing set for March 5.
Calvin R. Broncheau, 59, 36626 U.S. Highway 12, Lenore, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Sentencing set for March 12.
Michael B. Fields, 33, 432 Fourth Ave., Lewiston, pleaded guilty to eluding and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies. Sentencing set for March 4.
Corine A. Deforest, 35, 1206 Fifth St., Clarkston, pleaded guilty to forgery, a felony. Sentencing set for March 12.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Karin Seubert
David L. Taptto, 45, of Lapwai, charged with felony DUI. Preliminary hearing set for March 4.
Raleigh J. Ellenwood, 37, 17464 State Highway 3, Juliaetta, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. Pretrial hearing set for March 10.
Crime Reports
A paper bag filled with a “relatively large amount of dog poop” was lit on fire and left on a doorstep on the 1100 block of Maple Street in Clarkston. No significant damage was reported.
Fire Calls
One person was reportedly taken to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center after falling into a fire on Walden Lane in the Clarkston Heights. Asotin County Fire District, Lewiston medics and the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call. No further information was available Tuesday night.