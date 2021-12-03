Of Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Kaylie Adams and Daegan Bowman, of Orofino, a daughter, Paisley Lynn Bowman, born Wednesday.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Granted
Matthew Osburn and Sherri Osburn.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Granted
Sarah Louise Broner and Travis Lee Estes.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Eric A. Eberhardt, 60, of Clarkston, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours community service, restitution and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Sunil Ramalingam
Tadd S. McKenna, 48, of Lewiston, found guilty of DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Michael T. Metcalfe, 46, of Boise, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.
Danny D. Chapman, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to assault by threat, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 150 days served and court costs.
Beverly G. Sanders, 65, of Mount Vernon, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 26 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.