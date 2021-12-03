Of Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Kaylie Adams and Daegan Bowman, of Orofino, a daughter, Paisley Lynn Bowman, born Wednesday.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Granted

Matthew Osburn and Sherri Osburn.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Granted

Sarah Louise Broner and Travis Lee Estes.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Eric A. Eberhardt, 60, of Clarkston, entered an Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, 100 hours community service, restitution and court costs.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Sunil Ramalingam

Tadd S. McKenna, 48, of Lewiston, found guilty of DUI, a misdemeanor. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Michael T. Metcalfe, 46, of Boise, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days jail with 50 suspended, up to two years probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

Danny D. Chapman, 50, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to assault by threat, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 150 days served and court costs.

Beverly G. Sanders, 65, of Mount Vernon, Wash., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 26 suspended, up to one year probation, driver’s license suspended 90 days, fines and court costs.

