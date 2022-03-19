Of Friday, March 18, 2022
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Filadelfo Leonel Bahena and Dominique Ileen Sanchez, both of Lewiston.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Chelsae Yager, 30, of Lewiston, charged with injury to a child, a felony, sentenced to two to five years in prison and fined $745.
Daniel J. McCann, 26, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance in two separate cases, both felonies, sentenced to two to four years in prison in each case with sentences to run concurrently, both sentences suspended and given four years of probation and 100 hours of community service.
Joshua E. Roetcisoender, 38, of Kendrick, charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony, sentenced to two to four years in prison, sentence suspended and given three years of probation
Cameron J. Gonzalez, 45, of Lewiston charged with burglary and stalking in separate cases, sentenced to three to six years in prison for burglary and two to five years in prison for stalking. Court retains jurisdiction for up to one year. Sentences to run concurrently.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans
Rebecca R. Hazelwood, 33, of Lewiston, charged with grand theft by receiving or possessing stolen property, a felony. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 6.
Reece R. Demeerleer, 27, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 6.
Russell A. Hardin, 60, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine). A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 13.
Amy M. Walsh, 46, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 30.