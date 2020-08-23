Of Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Dallas and Taylor Marshall of Clarkston, a son, Leroy Judson Marshall, born Friday.
Jennifer and Shane Andrews of Lewiston, a son, Leo Michael Jerald Andrews, born Friday.
Of Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Douglas Robinson
James Wright III, 72, of Dayton, Wash., fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, sentenced to 364 days in jail, 360 days suspended, credit for four days served, $1,100 in fines and fees and placed on probation for two years.