Of Friday, Sept. 17, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexis and Colton Dinning, of Clarkston, a son, Milo Steven Dinning, born Thursday.
Rochelle and Nathanael Norman, of Lewiston, a daughter, Hazel Rey Norman, born Thursday.
Nicole and Nathan Heston, of Lewiston, a son, Colson Jo Heston, born Friday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Collin Robert Smith, of Winchester, and Brook Karlene Campbell, of Lewiston.
Nathan John Golla and April Brooke Piscitello, both of Lewiston.
Brenda Jeanine Morgan and Kaeli Danielle Dry, both of Lewiston.
Fire Calls
The Clarkston Fire Department responded to calls at Walmart and Costco on Friday. Shoppers evacuated after a water issue caused a malfunction in the alarm system. There were no outages, according to Avista.