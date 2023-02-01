Of Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Gregory Kalbfleisch
Dallas S. Hyatt, 24, of Florence, Ariz., pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 27 days suspended and credited with one day, 24 hours of community service, driver’s license suspended 90 days, supervised probation one year, and pay $1,066.90 in fees.
Rioux N. Cowett, 27, of Orofino, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 30 days jail with 28 days suspended and credited with two days, supervised probation one year, driver’s license suspended 90 days and pay $702.50 in fees.
Lyle T. Draper, 34, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 days with 57 suspended and credited with one day, supervised probation 364 days, driver’s license suspended 120 days and pay $1,202.50 in fees.
April D. Hawkins, 52, of Clarkston, pleaded guilty to DUI withheld judgment, a misdemeanor. Sentenced to 60 months 54 days jail and credited one day, 60 hours community service, 364 days supervised probation, driver’s license suspended 120 days and pay $1,238.50 in fees.
Kerry F. Anderson, 45, of Clarkston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 6.
Judge Karin Seubert
Bryan A. May, 39, of Lewiston, charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 13.
Jerry L. Faulkner, 44, of Lewiston, charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), a felony. Status conference hearing Feb. 6.
Daniel E. Mitchell, 35, of Lenore, charged with domestic battery or assault, aggravated assault, injury to child, all felonies. Status conference hearing Feb. 6.
