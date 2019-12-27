Of Thursday, Dec. 27, 2019
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Vaughan Patrick Prow and Megan Leigh Miller, both of Lewiston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Laynie R. Moser against Christopher V. Moser
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Cody S. Taylor, 20, Kendrick, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 27 days suspended, credit for one day served, 24 hours of community service in lieu of two days in jail, $716.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days and 364 days probation.
Gary G. Player, 66, Lenore, DUI, a misdemeanor, sentenced to 60 days in jail, 54 days suspended, credit for one day served, 60 hours community service in lieu of five days in jail, $988.50 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days, two years probation.
Steven P. Rodgers, 59, 718 Eighth St., Clarkston, DUI, a misdemeanor, given a withheld judgment, sentenced to 30 days in jail, 28 days suspended, 24 hours community service in lieu of two days in jail, $816.90 in fines and fees, driver’s license suspended 90 days, 364 days probation.
Crime Reports
The windows on a 1996 Toyota Paseo with a total value of $800 were reported broken out at the Ho Hum Motel on the 2000 block of Old North South Highway in Lewiston.