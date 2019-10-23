Of Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Cady Bernius and Jack Wagner, of Lewiston, a daughter, Sophia Grace Wagner, born Monday.
Rowene and Kasey Knigge, of Lewiston, a daughter, Remi Marilyn Knigge, born Monday.
Lena Calfrobe and Dakota Zimmerman, of Culdesac, a son, Ridge Marcell Zimmerman, born Monday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Andrew Raymond Tucker-Macleod and Sarah Anne Dier, both of Hoquiam, Wash.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Noreen Lucille Peterson and Kendall Don Peterson
Myron Willie Vandyke and Tina D. Vandyke
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Janelle D. Chief, 37, 317 B St., Lapwai, DUI, withheld judgement granted, fined $881.30, sentenced to 60 days in jail with 55 days suspended and 48 hours of community service in lieu of four days of jail, driver’s license suspended for 90 days and placed on probation for six months.
Magistrate Karin Seubert
Joshua L. Harrison, 40, 224 Ninth St., Apt. 3, Lewiston, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. An entry of plea hearing is set for Nov. 8.
Casey R. Harwick, 27, 627 Seventh Ave., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing is set for Nov. 19.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge David Frazier
Ashton W. Mendenhall, 18, Kamiah, pleaded innocent to 10 counts first-degree rape of a child, 10 counts first-degree incest.
Matthew B. Hollon, 63, no address listed, pleaded innocent to felony harassment, gross misdemeanor harassment, possession of a dangerous weapon, open container violation.
Christopher T. Henry, 48, 1830 N. Sixth St., Lewiston, pleaded innocent to second-degree burglary, third-degree theft.
Fire Calls
The top of a power pole caught fire on the 700 block of Prospect Avenue in Lewiston.
Crime Reports
A red adult-size tricycle valued at $300 was reported stolen on the 500 block of 10th Street in Clarkston.
A front window of a residence on the 700 block of Highland Avenue in Clarkston was reportedly damaged with a BB gun. Damage is estimated at $300.
A 1994 Ford Probe parked at Tri-State Memorial Hospital dialysis center in Clarkston was reported stolen and later recovered by Lewiston police.
Numerous vehicle prowls have been reported in the Clarkston Heights. Stolen items include a revolver on the 1000 block of Liberty Drive, Bose headphones on the 1600 block of Osborn Driver, a knife on the 1700 block of Swallows Nest Loop and a socket set on the 2000 block of Second Avenue.