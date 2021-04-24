Of Friday, April 23, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Christina and Anthony Gardner, of Lewiston, a son, Anthony Ezekiel Gardner, born Thursday.

Lake and Carter Tannahill, of Lewiston, a son, Tommy Darin Tannahill, born Thursday.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Clifford D. Mitchell and Julie G. Mitchell.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jeff Brudie

Rochelle R. Steed, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1-3 years in prison with credit for time served.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Michael J. Castellano, 24, of Lewiston, charged with witness intimidation, a felony, and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 5.

