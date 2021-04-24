Of Friday, April 23, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Christina and Anthony Gardner, of Lewiston, a son, Anthony Ezekiel Gardner, born Thursday.
Lake and Carter Tannahill, of Lewiston, a son, Tommy Darin Tannahill, born Thursday.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Clifford D. Mitchell and Julie G. Mitchell.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jeff Brudie
Rochelle R. Steed, 36, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Sentenced to 1-3 years in prison with credit for time served.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Michael J. Castellano, 24, of Lewiston, charged with witness intimidation, a felony, and disturbing the peace, a misdemeanor. Preliminary hearing set for May 5.