Of Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Ali Hoene and Aaron Carr, of Orofino, a son, Landry Ambros Carr, born Wednesday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Jordan James Peters and Haley Helen Meyer, both of Clarkston.
Divorces
Nez Perce County
Filed
Traci Vallandigham and Patrick Dugan.
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay Gaskill
Robert L. Coons, 50, of Lewiston, found guilty of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and heroin, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution and court costs.
Andrew L. Foster, 35, of Garfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to five years probation, restitution and court costs.
Kyra L. Hantke, 27, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.