Of Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Ali Hoene and Aaron Carr, of Orofino, a son, Landry Ambros Carr, born Wednesday.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Jordan James Peters and Haley Helen Meyer, both of Clarkston.

Divorces

Nez Perce County

Filed

Traci Vallandigham and Patrick Dugan.

District Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Jay Gaskill

Robert L. Coons, 50, of Lewiston, found guilty of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and heroin, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-4 years in prison, suspended in lieu of up to four years probation, restitution and court costs.

Andrew L. Foster, 35, of Garfield, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to five years probation, restitution and court costs.

Kyra L. Hantke, 27, of Moscow, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, a felony. Granted a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years probation, restitution and court costs.

