Of Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Tysun S. Dinnell, 30, 517 Fifth Ave., Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
William R. Arnold, 23, unknown address, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 28.
Jessica G. Smith, 36, 146 E. Persimmon St., Genesee, charged with DUI, a misdemeanor. A pretrial conference is set for Aug. 27.
Nathan D. McLay, 36, 2014 11th Ave., Lewiston, charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 4.
Crime Reports
An electric bicycle valued at $1,000 was reported stolen outside a business on the 500 block of Diagonal Street in Clarkston.