Of Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Alexya Snyder and Brandon Roden, of Lewiston, a son, Eli Bradlee Roden, born Thursday.
Chelsea and Blake Boyle, of Juliaetta, a son, Caden Brooks Boyle, born Thursday.
Justus Harris and David Davidson, of Pomeroy, a daughter, Tansie Jean Davidson, born Thursday.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Delayne Dee McKinley and Deede Charlene Smith, both of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Christina Faith Wheeler and Kelly E. Robertson, both of Lewiston.
Stacie Lynn Freeze and James Edwin Benski, both of West Linn, Ore.
Diana Sue Hack, of Lewiston, and Eugene Myron Erickson, of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Holli Marie Guier and Charles Joseph Guier
District Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Jay P. Gaskill
Russell A. Hardin, 57, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to DUI third or subsequent offense, a felony. Sentenced to 1½-7 years in prison, retained jurisdiction for one year, fines and court costs.
Kody J. Triplett, 33, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to felony injury to a child. Sentenced to a withheld judgment, 30 days in jail, 8 years probation, $2,000 fine and court costs.
Wilson A. Kaschmitter, 30, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to grand theft and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies. Sentenced to 3-6 years in prison, fines and court costs.
Lester L. Howtopat, 31, of Lewiston, pleaded guilty to two counts of battery-domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, both felonies. Sentenced to 2-5 years in prison, retained jurisdiction for one year, fines and court costs.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Edward J. McLaughlin, 70, of Lapwai, charged with sexual abuse of a minor younger than 16 years old, a felony. Preliminary hearing set for Oct. 30.
Crime Reports
Multiple vehicle prowls have been reported in Clarkston Heights this week, including incidents on the 2700 block of 27th Street, the 2800 block of Scenic Hills Drive, 2300 block of Rolling Hills Drive and the 2400 block of Linda Lane. Cash and at least two guns were among the items reported stolen.
A Taurus .38 revolver was reported stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Clarkston.