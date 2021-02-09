Of Monday, Feb. 8, 2021
Births
St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
Jacy and Zachary Schultz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Viola Rose Schultz, born Friday.
Natalie Davis and Kristian Mauldin, of Clarkston, a daughter, Bobbie Lynn Mauldin, born Saturday.
Michelina and David Mitchell, of Lewiston, a son, Sabin Briareus Mitchell, born Monday.
Magistrate Court
Nez Perce County
Judge Michelle Evans
Michael S. Wheeler, 49, Lewiston, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony, and resisting or obstructing a law enforcement officer. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 24.
Superior Court
Asotin County
Judge Brooke Burns
Jennifer L. Wemhoff, 36, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to first-degree identity theft and first-degree theft.
Dusty P. Funderburg, 31, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to DUI and third-degree driving while license suspended.
Rossco B. Donohue, 27, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree malicious mischief.
Marriage Licenses
Nez Perce County
Aaron Levi Armstrong, of Clarkston, and Dori Nicholle Brume, of Lewiston.
Asotin County
Bethany Dione Frost and Brian Christopher Bailey, both of Clarkston.
Dissolutions
Asotin County
Filed
Sarah Amber Mason and Chantzelor Winston Burbage
Crime Reports
A vehicle parked on the 800 block of Second Street in Clarkston was reportedly scratched with a key. Damage is estimated at $700.