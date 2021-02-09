Of Monday, Feb. 8, 2021

Births

St. Joseph Regional Medical Center

Jacy and Zachary Schultz, of Lewiston, a daughter, Viola Rose Schultz, born Friday.

Natalie Davis and Kristian Mauldin, of Clarkston, a daughter, Bobbie Lynn Mauldin, born Saturday.

Michelina and David Mitchell, of Lewiston, a son, Sabin Briareus Mitchell, born Monday.

Magistrate Court

Nez Perce County

Judge Michelle Evans

Michael S. Wheeler, 49, Lewiston, charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, a felony, and resisting or obstructing a law enforcement officer. Preliminary hearing set for Feb. 24.

Superior Court

Asotin County

Judge Brooke Burns

Jennifer L. Wemhoff, 36, Lewiston, pleaded innocent to first-degree identity theft and first-degree theft.

Dusty P. Funderburg, 31, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to DUI and third-degree driving while license suspended.

Rossco B. Donohue, 27, Clarkston, pleaded innocent to first-degree malicious mischief, second-degree malicious mischief.

Marriage Licenses

Nez Perce County

Aaron Levi Armstrong, of Clarkston, and Dori Nicholle Brume, of Lewiston.

Asotin County

Bethany Dione Frost and Brian Christopher Bailey, both of Clarkston.

Dissolutions

Asotin County

Filed

Sarah Amber Mason and Chantzelor Winston Burbage

Crime Reports

A vehicle parked on the 800 block of Second Street in Clarkston was reportedly scratched with a key. Damage is estimated at $700.

